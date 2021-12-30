Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Powerball grows to $483 million

There were no winners in the last Powerball drawing of the year, so the jackpot has grown to...
There were no winners in the last Powerball drawing of the year, so the jackpot has grown to $483 million.(Multi-state Lottery Association via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve been waiting to play the lottery, maybe this is your sign.

There were no winners in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, which means the jackpot has grown to a whopping $483 million.

Wednesday was the final Powerball drawing of the year. The numbers were 02-06-09-33-39 and Powerball 11.

So 2022 may be your year!

The next drawing is Saturday, New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-29-21 PM Snowfall Forecast
More snow on the way Wednesday evening, potential system to impact Iowa this weekend
Hy-Vee and the Justice Department reached an agreement to help people with disabilities use the...
Hy-Vee adding new retail security team to stores
A Wal-Mart employee lifted the cushion of Cunningham’s Wheelchair and saw a .357 caliber...
Felon arrested after possessing drugs and a gun inside a Cedar Rapids Wal-Mart
12-29-21 Weekend Storm Forecast (KCRG)
First Alert Storm Team tracking possible weekend winter storm
The Iowa Restaurant Association says new COVID-19 guidelines released by the CDC will help...
How new COVID-19 CDC guidelines will impact restaurants

Latest News

Year in review: 25 biggest songs of the year
Snowfall forecast as of Thursday morning for the weekend storm.
Winter storm watch issued ahead of weekend storm
Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup at the...
Biden, Putin to hold call as Ukraine-Russia tension smolders
Doctors warn of January surge as students return to campus
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, defended the decision to cut quarantine time for people...
CDC defends shorter COVID-19 isolation period