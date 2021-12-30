Show You Care
Officer involved in car chase and shooting in Adair County

An Adair County Deputy fired his weapon and struck the suspect in both arms, causing...
An Adair County Deputy fired his weapon and struck the suspect in both arms, causing non-life-threatening injuries.(WBKO)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:30 PM on Wednesday, a Stuart police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The suspect did not stop and a pursuit was initiated.

Greenfield Police, the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the chase.

The suspect was later identified as Charles R. Bradshaw II. While being chased, Bradshaw attempted to turn around just north of 130th street on Jordan Ave, when a police officer struck his vehicle. The collision forced his vehicle to crash into a Guthrie County Deputy’s vehicle where it became disabled.

As deputy’s exited their patrol cars they observed the driver be in possession of a handgun.

An Adair County Deputy fired his weapon and struck the suspect in both arms, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken to the Adair County jail and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony eluding, and several traffic violations.

