No. 19 Clemson tops Iowa State 20-13 in Cheez-It Bowl

ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - Two scores in the third quarter powered No. 19 Clemson past Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Will Shipley rushed for 12 yards for the first touchdown of the game to put the Tigers up 13-3. Just 53 seconds later, Brock Purdy’s pass was picked off and returned for a Clemson touchdown to take a 20-3 lead.

Purdy connected with Charlie Kolar for the lone Cyclone touchdown in the game.

Iowa State finishes the season with a 7-6 overall record.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.