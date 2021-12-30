No. 19 Clemson tops Iowa State 20-13 in Cheez-It Bowl
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - Two scores in the third quarter powered No. 19 Clemson past Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.
Will Shipley rushed for 12 yards for the first touchdown of the game to put the Tigers up 13-3. Just 53 seconds later, Brock Purdy’s pass was picked off and returned for a Clemson touchdown to take a 20-3 lead.
Purdy connected with Charlie Kolar for the lone Cyclone touchdown in the game.
Iowa State finishes the season with a 7-6 overall record.
