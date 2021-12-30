Murray’s double-double leads Iowa past Western Illinois

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Keegan Murray had 29 points and 10 rebounds and Iowa defeated Western Illinois 92-71. Murray, the national scoring leader at 23.2 points per game, made 13 of 20 shots, with one 3-pointer and a pair of free throws.

Jordan Bohannon and Payton Sandfort scored 13 points apiece and Patrick McCaffery added 11.

The Hawkeyes were comfortably ahead through the first 10 minutes of the second half before Trenton Massner scored eight points in a 10-2 run for Western Illinois, cutting their deficit to 76-63.

The Hawkeyes quickly pushed their lead back to 19 points and held Western Illinois to eight points over the final eight minutes.

