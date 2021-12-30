More than six inches of snow likely to fall during weekend winter storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If shoveling wasn’t part of your New Years Day plans, it might be now. A significant winter storm looks to impact the state over the weekend and could dump more than six inches of snow in some areas. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the southern half of Iowa.

“We’ve been mentioning this for several days and now that the storm is closer, the specifics are becoming much clearer allowing for a more detailed forecast,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd. “The bottom line is that snow will fall across the state this weekend with heavier amounts to the south. We’re very confident about that.”

As of the Thursday early evening forecast, Ryherd said that areas roughly along and south of Interstate 80 will see the heaviest amounts of snowfall with seven to ten inches of snow possible, with isolated heavier amounts possible. Areas between Highways 20 and 30 are looking at four to seven inches, with lighter amounts north of Highway 20.

-STORY CONTINUES BELOW-

Autoplay Caption

Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara cautions that this forecast could change as the system gets closer and the path may shift. “Any subtle track shift will mean big differences in totals around Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The heaviest snowfall totals will be in southeast Iowa with a sharp drop in amounts over a short distance,” he said. O’Mara points to a November 2018 winter storm that dropped more than eight inches of snow in parts of Johnson County while barely any snow fell 40 miles to the north.

“With each model run, we get a better understanding of the storm and what its impacts might be. There might be adjustments and tweaks made the closer we get to the event,” Ryherd added.

The system will move out of the area during the overnight hours Saturday with much colder temperatures moving in behind it. Wind chills could drop to as low as -30 during the early morning hours Sunday with daytime high temperatures in the single digits. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.