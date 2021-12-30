Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Doctors warn of January surge as students return to campus

(KCRG)
By Amanda Rooker
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Doctors are urging college students to get their COVID-19 vaccines before returning to campus.

Doctors said mask-wearing, vaccines and hand-washing are all textbook examples to keep college campuses safe.

The Iowa Board of Regents made policy decisions for the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa. The board hasn’t announced any COVID-19-related policy changes for the upcoming semester.

They said they’re focused on keeping in-person coursework and giving students as much of a traditional college experience as possible.

But when students head back to campus, doctors warn they could bring COVID-19 with them.

“Since students are going to be home and interacting with other people, we can’t help but believe that we will have a surge come January when they come back,” said Dr. John Paschen, with the Story County Board of Health. “And we’re just going to have to watch and wait.”

Doctors said returning students should get a COVID-19 test before leaving home and then another test a few days after arriving on campus to make sure a negative test result is accurate.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-29-21 PM Snowfall Forecast
More snow on the way Wednesday evening, potential system to impact Iowa this weekend
Hy-Vee and the Justice Department reached an agreement to help people with disabilities use the...
Hy-Vee adding new retail security team to stores
A Wal-Mart employee lifted the cushion of Cunningham’s Wheelchair and saw a .357 caliber...
Felon arrested after possessing drugs and a gun inside a Cedar Rapids Wal-Mart
12-29-21 Weekend Storm Forecast (KCRG)
First Alert Storm Team tracking possible weekend winter storm
The Iowa Restaurant Association says new COVID-19 guidelines released by the CDC will help...
How new COVID-19 CDC guidelines will impact restaurants

Latest News

Snowfall forecast as of Thursday morning for the weekend storm.
Winter storm watch issued ahead of weekend storm
The testing kits are supplied through TestIowa.
Where at-home test kits can be found during post-holiday rush
State legislation could change Future Ready Iowa Last Dollar Scholarship
State legislation could change Future Ready Iowa Last Dollar Scholarship
Business moving to new location in Dubuque
Business moving to new location in Dubuque