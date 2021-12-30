Cyclone fans flocked to the Camping World Stadium to watch the Cheez-It Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (KCRG) - Iowa State may have lost a tough game to Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl, but the matchup Wednesday night in Orlando was a close game to watch.

Many fans who traveled to see the game also spent time tailgating outside of the Camping World Stadium.

KCRG-TV9′s Scott Saville took some time to chat with fans. That’s where he met one fan he called “Cyclone Dan.” Scott asked him how many games he had attended in a row.

“525 the last 526,” Cyclone Dan said proudly. “Home and away Iowa State football games.”

Dan said he’d been to five straight bowl games.

Some fans said they were sad to see the seniors leaving the team, as they’ve played well.

Scott also found a married couple from Iowa who were their own house divided in this game. She was wearing a Clemson Tigers t-shirt, while he sported a bright red Iowa State Cyclones shirt.

“All right, I’m confused. Clemson and Iowa State. You’re together?” Scott asked the couple.

“Married into it,” he replied.

“You’re from Iowa? And you’re a cyclone fan?” Scott asked him, of which he replied yes.

Scott then turned to his wife.

“And you’re from Iowa and you’re a Clemson fan?”

“I sure am. Go Tigers,” she replied.

Before the game, fans were confident the Cyclones would come away with a win, saying they weren’t worried. One fan even predicted the Cyclones would win by three.

Unfortunately, that was not the case. The Tigers beat the Cyclones 20 to 13.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.