Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cyclone fans flocked to the Camping World Stadium to watch the Cheez-It Bowl

Fans spent time tailgating ahead of the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in...
Fans spent time tailgating ahead of the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.(KCRG)
By Scott Saville
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (KCRG) - Iowa State may have lost a tough game to Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl, but the matchup Wednesday night in Orlando was a close game to watch.

Many fans who traveled to see the game also spent time tailgating outside of the Camping World Stadium.

KCRG-TV9′s Scott Saville took some time to chat with fans. That’s where he met one fan he called “Cyclone Dan.” Scott asked him how many games he had attended in a row.

“525 the last 526,” Cyclone Dan said proudly. “Home and away Iowa State football games.”

Dan said he’d been to five straight bowl games.

Some fans said they were sad to see the seniors leaving the team, as they’ve played well.

Scott also found a married couple from Iowa who were their own house divided in this game. She was wearing a Clemson Tigers t-shirt, while he sported a bright red Iowa State Cyclones shirt.

“All right, I’m confused. Clemson and Iowa State. You’re together?” Scott asked the couple.

“Married into it,” he replied.

“You’re from Iowa? And you’re a cyclone fan?” Scott asked him, of which he replied yes.

Scott then turned to his wife.

“And you’re from Iowa and you’re a Clemson fan?”

“I sure am. Go Tigers,” she replied.

Before the game, fans were confident the Cyclones would come away with a win, saying they weren’t worried. One fan even predicted the Cyclones would win by three.

Unfortunately, that was not the case. The Tigers beat the Cyclones 20 to 13.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-29-21 PM Snowfall Forecast
More snow on the way Wednesday evening, potential system to impact Iowa this weekend
Hy-Vee and the Justice Department reached an agreement to help people with disabilities use the...
Hy-Vee adding new retail security team to stores
A Wal-Mart employee lifted the cushion of Cunningham’s Wheelchair and saw a .357 caliber...
Felon arrested after possessing drugs and a gun inside a Cedar Rapids Wal-Mart
12-29-21 Weekend Storm Forecast (KCRG)
First Alert Storm Team tracking possible weekend winter storm
The Iowa Restaurant Association says new COVID-19 guidelines released by the CDC will help...
How new COVID-19 CDC guidelines will impact restaurants

Latest News

Murray’s double-double leads Iowa past Western Illinois
Murray’s double-double leads Iowa past Western Illinois
No. 19 Clemson tops Iowa State 20-13 in Cheez-It Bowl
No. 19 Clemson tops Iowa State 20-13 in Cheez-It Bowl
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket over Western Illinois guard George Dixon...
Murray’s double-double leads Iowa past Western Illinois
Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar (88) catches a pass in front of Clemson linebacker LaVonta...
No. 19 Clemson tops Iowa State 20-13 in Cheez-It Bowl