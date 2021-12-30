Show You Care
COVID-19 testing site now open at Kennedy Mall

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - People can now get tested for COVID-19 at Kennedy Mall. The tests are free for anyone, whether they have insurance or not.

In a statement posted online, the mall says the omicron variant of the virus is creating new restrictions for people.

“We are aware that it is extremely challenging for community members to get tested, making it more difficult for people to carry on with their lives,” the statement went on to say.

The testing site will be open seven days a week. It’s open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sundays it’s open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The site is also located right next to an entrance, so people don’t have to walk through the mall to potentially infect others. It’s located on the west side of the facility, near the Edward Jones entrance.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

