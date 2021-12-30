Show You Care
Court documents give details on the death of 20-year-old Dubuque woman

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A copy of the search warrant and search warrant application Dubuque police submitted in regards to the death of Kylie Jo Duster, shed more light on some of the details of the case.

On July 28th, 2021, Kylie Duster’s cousin, Lori Weipert, contacted Dubuque police explaining that Duster had not been seen or heard from since July 25th, 2021 nor had she posted anything on social media. Weipert also told police that Duster usually kept a messy vehicle, but her vehicle had been cleaned.

Police knocked on the doors of Duster’s residence (635 W. 11th St. #4) to conduct a welfare check. 42-year-old Willie Randle, who had been living there, opened the door and let police inside. He stated that he had not seen her since July 25th either.

After looking through her room, police found Duster dead inside her bedroom closet. Documents state that she suffered facial wounds and had a white cloth stuffed in her mouth.

Officers also found DHS paperwork for Romell Enoch in her room - a man she previously stated was her boyfriend. He was arrested the same day for failing to comply with Sex Offender Registry Requirements.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but say they believe they’re making progress despite how long ago the incident occurred.

