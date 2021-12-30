Show You Care
Cholesterol Screenings available in Iowa City for $17

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - January 12th, 2022 from 8:30 am till 10:30 am the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) will be conducting cholesterol screenings at the Senior Center in Iowa City (28 S. Linn St.).

General risk assessments, blood pressure checks, and cholesterol screenings will be available. The VNA will conduct a lipid profile with glucose (Total Cholesterol, HDL, LDL, Triglycerides, and Glucose) for $17.

Appointments will be required in order to take the test. You can call the VNA at 319-337-9686 ext:1155 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

It is recommended that a 10-12 hour fasting period with no eating or drinking anything besides water take place before the test for the best results.

All attendees are required to wear a facemask and will be screened prior to their appointment.

