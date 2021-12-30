Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 60 months in prison for child pornography

Matthew Langenberg
Matthew Langenberg(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 23rd a Cedar Rapids man was sentenced to 60 months in prison for receiving child pornography.

52-year-old Matthew Patrick Langenberg was identified by law enforcement after an iPhone associated with him was turned over to the Coralville Police Department following the discovery of child pornography on the device. Forensic examination of the device located 56 images depicting child pornography and one video depicting anime child pornography.

Langenberg plead guilty to the chargeback in August.

On top of the 60-month sentence, he must serve five years of supervised release and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While snow totals are expected to be light to moderate, it’s important to remember that only...
Snow, mixed precipitation winding down by evening
A Wal-Mart employee lifted the cushion of Cunningham’s Wheelchair and saw a .357 caliber...
Felon arrested after possessing drugs and a gun inside a Cedar Rapids Wal-Mart
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Prosecutors: teens surveilled, ambushed Fairfield teacher
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Property owners now have 24 hours to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice accumulations after...
Important changes to Cedar Rapids’ sidewalk snow clearing requirements this year

Latest News

The Dangers of Texting and Driving
Proposed Iowa law will ban use of handheld devices while driving
Proposal to ban handheld device use while driving
Proposed law banning handheld devices while driving
Days away from the Citrus Bowl, the Hawkeyes are still focusing on themselves first
Days away from the Citrus Bowl, the Hawkeyes are still focusing on themselves first
Hy-Vee and the Justice Department reached an agreement to help people with disabilities use the...
Hy-Vee adding new retail security team to stores