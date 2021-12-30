Business moving to new location in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Construction is underway for a new truck and trailer facility for a Dubuque business.

Thompson Truck and Trailer is building along Highway 20, near the Southwest Arterial. People with the business say this will give them more space and be convenient for everyone.

This will also allow the business to expand their workforce, going from 35 to 50 employees.

Dave Duwe is the General Sales Manager.

“One of the biggest things we’re going to get out of it for one thing is more room,” said Duwe, “so our parts will double, our size of our parts warehouse, the shop will be a lot bigger, and for our customers, there’s just a lot more visibility, the ease of getting in and out of the location, with it being on a main highway, Highway 20, right by the Southwest Arterial, so I think its going to be a good fit for the company and customers.”

Thompson Truck and Trailer hopes to have the new facility operating by early 2023.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.