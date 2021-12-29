Show You Care
Snow brings frustrations and joy to people in Dubuque

People cleared sidewalks of snow in Dubuque on Tuesday, December 28, after a snow storm moved...
People cleared sidewalks of snow in Dubuque on Tuesday, December 28, after a snow storm moved through eastern Iowa.(KCRG)
By Ethan Stein
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque saw its first measurable snowfall of the year on Tuesday. Some people are happy to see the first snowflakes fall to the ground while others were not excited to begin cleaning up the snow once again.

Snow removal companies, like Skyline Construction in Dubuque, have been waiting for this day for a while. Mark Arthofer, who owns Skyline, said he wasn’t concerned about not seeing snow this year. He said the amount of snow Northeast Iowa sees, although down, normally gets close to the average.

“Patience is a virtue when you’re in this business and you have patience right up until that first flake falls and then there’s no patience anymore,” Arthofer said. “Then it’s wide open, 100% go.”

He said the pace the snow fell at and warmer ground temperatures make this snow difficult to plow and treat. Those elements plus wet snow make it turn into ice easier.

“Salt doesn’t work well on very wet dense snow, so it takes a lot of salt to try to do it,” Artofer said. “So it’s really a plowing operation than try to salt and when its coming on this fast it just covers up again. So what happens is it gets pact and turns into ice.”

Other people are less excited to see the snow, like Mike Moore. He said he’ll spend about three hours shoveling the sidewalks around the Holiday Inn Hotel in Dubuque. The toughest part he said is the amount of snow he has to shovel.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

