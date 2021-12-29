Single vehicle accident in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:51 pm on December 29th, 2021, Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Central City Fire Department, and Center Point Ambulance Service responded to an accident near Woodpecker Hill Rd and Horseshoe Falls Rd.

Upon arrival, responders discovered a vehicle that traveling east on Woodpecker Hill Rd slid through a stop sign at Horseshoe Falls Rd and struck a tree on the seat side of the roadway,

The passenger of the vehicle was taken to Mercy Hospital in Hiawatha for minor injuries.

Both the passenger and driver were wearing their seatbelts when the vehicle hit the tree.

