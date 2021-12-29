Show You Care
New Year’s Day snowfall still on-track

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A narrow band of snow brings additional light and fluffy snow to parts of eastern Iowa this evening. Look for a trace to 2″ of accumulation through about 9 pm, mainly south of Highway 20. Thursday and Friday look quiet and cool with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Our next big weather maker comes with the New Year where heavy snow is possible for much of the area during the day. We continue to monitor the latest information for snowfall totals, check back as the system approaches for further updates. Temperatures take a dive behind this system with temperatures falling into the single digits for highs by Sunday with dangerously cold wind chills.

