Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

More snow on the way Wednesday evening, potential system to impact Iowa this weekend

By Aaron Hepker
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a round of snow on Tuesday and frigid temperatures to start the day Wednesday, more snow is on the way for Wednesday evening.

“A narrow band of snow will bring more snow starting during the evening hours on Wednesday,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd. “Look for a trace to two inches of light, fluffy snow with this system.”

Ryherd said the snow will mainly fall south of Highway 20 before the system clears out late Wednesday.

Then attention turns to a potential winter storm that may impact the Upper Midwest heading into this weekend. The system is being monitored and additional information regarding snowfall totals will come as the storm gets closer.

12-29-21 Weekend Storm Forecast (KCRG)
12-29-21 Weekend Storm Forecast (KCRG)(KCRG)

“If the storm changes track, even by just a few miles, that can impact snowfall forecasts and the types of precipitation that fall in our area but this system looks like it will impact our area,” Ryherd said. “Be mindful of any forecasts coming out on social media this far out from random sources. This system is just now approaching the west coast of the U.S. and only then will data come in to help trained meteorologists better forecast the system. That data is crucial to building out accurate forecasts.”

Behind the system, Ryherd said temperatures will take a dive with highs Sunday falling into single digits with dangerously cold windchills.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While snow totals are expected to be light to moderate, it’s important to remember that only...
Snow, mixed precipitation winding down by evening
A Wal-Mart employee lifted the cushion of Cunningham’s Wheelchair and saw a .357 caliber...
Felon arrested after possessing drugs and a gun inside a Cedar Rapids Wal-Mart
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Prosecutors: teens surveilled, ambushed Fairfield teacher
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Property owners now have 24 hours to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice accumulations after...
Important changes to Cedar Rapids’ sidewalk snow clearing requirements this year

Latest News

Hy-Vee and the Justice Department reached an agreement to help people with disabilities use the...
Hy-Vee adding new retail security team to stores
Cyclone fans hoping for a win on Game Day
Cyclone Fans hoping for a win on game day
Light snow may make a mess of drive home Wednesday
Light snow may make a mess of drive home Wednesday
The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (AP...
Iowa women’s basketball game against Illinois postponed due to COVID