More snow on the way Wednesday evening, potential system to impact Iowa this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a round of snow on Tuesday and frigid temperatures to start the day Wednesday, more snow is on the way for Wednesday evening.

“A narrow band of snow will bring more snow starting during the evening hours on Wednesday,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd. “Look for a trace to two inches of light, fluffy snow with this system.”

Ryherd said the snow will mainly fall south of Highway 20 before the system clears out late Wednesday.

Then attention turns to a potential winter storm that may impact the Upper Midwest heading into this weekend. The system is being monitored and additional information regarding snowfall totals will come as the storm gets closer.

12-29-21 Weekend Storm Forecast (KCRG) (KCRG)

“If the storm changes track, even by just a few miles, that can impact snowfall forecasts and the types of precipitation that fall in our area but this system looks like it will impact our area,” Ryherd said. “Be mindful of any forecasts coming out on social media this far out from random sources. This system is just now approaching the west coast of the U.S. and only then will data come in to help trained meteorologists better forecast the system. That data is crucial to building out accurate forecasts.”

Behind the system, Ryherd said temperatures will take a dive with highs Sunday falling into single digits with dangerously cold windchills.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.