Light snow may make a mess of drive home Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow Wednesday evening may not amount to much on the ground but the timing may make a difficult drive home for parts of the TV9 viewing area.

The First Alert Forecast expects snow to start falling in the southeast of the TV9 viewing area around 3:00 pm, moving into the Cedar Rapids/Iowa City area by 4:00 pm and covering most of the area south of Highway 20 by 5:30 pm. The snow should move out of our area by 9:00 pm Wednesday.

Accumulations will center in areas south of Highway 20 seeing a trace to 2″ of snow.

Given the timing, be sure to check the latest road conditions and radar for any trip out Wednesday night.

The area is still clearing snow from a system Tuesday that dropped 3″ in Cedar Rapids and 4.5″ in Dubuque. Some areas topped 5″ of snow in Eastern Iowa on Tuesday.

The First Alert Storm Team is also tracking the potential for heavier snow across eastern Iowa on Saturday, though that model could still shift between now and then.

