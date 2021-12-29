Kyler Schott’s incredible journey from walk-on to all-conference

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Kyler Schott had no scholarship offers coming out of North Linn, so he went to Iowa as a walk-on.

“Pretty easy decision for me. It was to come to Iowa, pay for school or go to Wartburg and pay even more,” Schott said. “I figured the opportunity even if it didn’t work out I had to try it.”

Then, he got the phone call.

“There was an injury or something freshman year, coach Morgan called me,” Schott said. “He was like ‘do you want to come to camp?’ I said ‘when’ and he said ‘tomorrow.’ I said ‘yeah.’

Even though he might of been a little undersized, he proved himself cracking the starting lineup as a sophomore.

“I had the hot hand at the time, they trusted me to get the job done.”

With a lot of hard work Kyler earned a full ride scholarship.

It’s been a wild ride for Schott, some injuries and becoming an all-conference performer. Now he has another tough decision to make whether to come back for a sixth season.

“Already graduated last year. Just kind of taking random classes right now I don’t if I can find enough classes for two more semesters.”

Whether he comes back not Schott still has one more game for sure on New Year’s Day in Orlando in the Citrus Bowl.

“Whole Schott squad flying out,” Schott said. “It will be great.”

