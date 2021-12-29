Show You Care
Iowa women’s basketball game against Illinois postponed due to COVID

The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (AP...
The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | Associated Press/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Due to positive COVID-19 test results within the Illini basketball program, the University of Iowa Women’s basketball game against Illinois on January 2nd, has been postponed.

Conference officials will coordinate the rescheduling process. If the game is not able to be rescheduled, it would count as a “no contest” for both teams.

The Hawkeyes’ next game will be against Northwestern on January 6th.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

