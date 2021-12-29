Show You Care
Iowa man and son expected to plead guilty for roles in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

The FBI says that this surveillance photo shows Daniel Johnson, 29, left, of Austin, Minn., and...
The FBI says that this surveillance photo shows Daniel Johnson, 29, left, of Austin, Minn., and Daryl Johnson, 50, right, of St. Ansgar, at the U.S. Capitol during riots on January 6, 2021.(Courtesy: Federal Bureau of Investigation)
By Chris Gothner
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KCCI) - An Iowa man and his son charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are expected to plead guilty.

Daryl Johnson of Saint Ansgar and his son, Daniel Johnson, of Minnesota, were seen on video entering the Capitol during the attack — and later bragged about it on social media.

The two face numerous charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct.

Court documents filed last week show a plea hearing has been scheduled for the afternoon of Jan. 4.

Court documents show that in January, investigators said someone tipped them off to a Snapchat video taken by Daniel Johnson showing him inside the Capitol during the attack.

Then, on Jan. 18, another tip, regarding a Facebook post made by Daniel Johnson, saying “I was one of the first ones inside the capitol building.”

A March 1 tip implicated both of the Johnsons and investigators said they were able to identify the two from video taken inside the Capitol.

According to court documents, Daryl Johnson was wearing the same puffy navy blue jacket on Jan. 6 that he had in public Facebook photos and made Facebook posts about being at the Capitol.

After obtaining private messages, investigators accuse Daniel Johnson of telling someone “We stormed capitol hill” and “Lol Dad and I were one of the first ones inside.”

They say he sent those messages on the Jan. 6, soon after the attack.

So far, six Iowans face charges connected to the riot.

