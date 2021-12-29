Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

How new COVID-19 CDC guidelines will impact restaurants

The Iowa Restaurant Association says new COVID-19 guidelines released by the CDC will help...
The Iowa Restaurant Association says new COVID-19 guidelines released by the CDC will help restaurants deal with staffing shortages.(KCRG)
By Cynthia Fodor
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines that shorten the isolation period from 10 to five days after a positive COVID-19 test. Restaurants are expected to benefit from these new guidelines.

Many restaurants have struggled with staffing shortages because of COVID-19. Jessica Dunker with the Iowa Restaurant Association said having people back to work more quickly if they don’t have symptoms and are no longer contagious will help reduce staffing shortages.

Dunker said many restaurant employees rely on tipping income, and the new year is a significant time for the restaurant industry.

According to the Iowa Restaurant Association, most restaurants will still require a negative COVID-19 test before people come back.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While snow totals are expected to be light to moderate, it’s important to remember that only...
Snow, mixed precipitation winding down by evening
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Prosecutors: teens surveilled, ambushed Fairfield teacher
Dispute over lease creating confusion over Cedar Rapids golf course
“This road has a 55 mph speed zone in ‘normal’ driving conditions,” the ISP wrote in the post....
Iowa State Patrol urges caution on potentially slick roadways after clocking driver at 111 mph