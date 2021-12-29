Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hiker rescued after fall on trail, hanging on by tree root

The Corbett Fire Department said a woman fell off the trail at Multnomah Falls, clung to a root...
The Corbett Fire Department said a woman fell off the trail at Multnomah Falls, clung to a root about 300 feet off the ground and was rescued by firefighters on Monday afternoon.(Corbett Fire Department)
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – The Corbett Fire Department said a woman fell off the trail at Multnomah Falls, clung to a root about 300 feet off the ground and was rescued by firefighters on Monday afternoon.

The fire department said just after 2 p.m. Monday, it responded to the Multnomah Falls trail for a report that a hiker had fallen about 30 feet.

It said the woman was clinging to a tree root 300 feet over a cliff. Bystanders gave her some small rope to help her.

Firefighters lowered a rope technician to the woman and tied her into its rope system to bring her to safety. She was not injured.

Copyright 2021 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While snow totals are expected to be light to moderate, it’s important to remember that only...
Snow, mixed precipitation winding down by evening
Dispute over lease creating confusion over Cedar Rapids golf course
Fatal accident in rural Linn County
Bicyclist killed in rural Linn County identified
A Winter Weather Advisory, in effect from morning until evening on Tuesday, December 28, 2021,...
Wintry mix expected Tuesday causing potentially slick roads
New home buyers struggle to purchase homes in current housing market
New home buyers struggle to purchase homes in current housing market

Latest News

Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Elizabeth Holmes jury finishes fifth day of deliberations
Expected snowfall on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
Another round of light snow possible Tuesday
John Madden has died at the age of 85, according to the NFL.
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85
Snow Fall Reports
Eastern Iowa Snow Totals: Tuesday December 28th