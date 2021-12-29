Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hawkeyes heating up ahead of Saturday’s Citrus Bowl matchup

By Scott Saville
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - Iowa held an open practice on Tuesday, and everyone had one question. Who would start the Citrus Bowl at quarterback?

Even though Spencer Petras started practice working with the first unit, Kirk Ferentz said no decision has been made on who will be the starting quarterback on Saturday.

“Probably at the end of the week,” Ferentz said. “We’re just watching the guys practice right now they’re both doing a good job and as I said we’re really pleased with both Alex and Spencer.”

“I don’t know how dramatically different they are,” Ferentz added “If it keeps our opponent on their toes a little bit that’s okay.”

Day time temperature was in the 80′s. It is supposed to be like that all week, including game day. But the players don’t think that will be a problem.

“It’s really good that we got here a week early,” sophomore quarterback Alex Padilla said. “Obviously it’s a lot different than back in Iowa it’s a lot more humidity and some more heart but as the practices go on over the days we get used to it.”

It hasn’t been all work for the Iowa players down in Orlando. They went to see world last night. They are headed to a Magic game Tuesday night and Universal Studios on Thursday.

“It’s a lot different than a normal game week cause you have all the events you kinda have to balance out having fun and getting off your feet and getting ready for the game,” Padilla said. “It helps having gone to bowl games before, helps just kind of balancing out over the course of this week.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While snow totals are expected to be light to moderate, it’s important to remember that only...
Snow, mixed precipitation winding down by evening
Dispute over lease creating confusion over Cedar Rapids golf course
Fatal accident in rural Linn County
Bicyclist killed in rural Linn County identified
A Winter Weather Advisory, in effect from morning until evening on Tuesday, December 28, 2021,...
Wintry mix expected Tuesday causing potentially slick roads
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

Latest News

Hawkeyes heating up
Hawkeyes heating up ahead of Saturday’s Citrus Bowl matchup
North Linn's Kyler Schott is ready to go bowling.
Kyler Schott’s incredible journey from walk-on to all-conference
A look back at the 2005 Capital One Bowl
A look back at the famous catch of the 2005 Capital One Bowl
Iowa Hawkeyes logo
COVID Extends Iowa Women’s Basketball’s Holiday Break