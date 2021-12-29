Hawkeyes heating up ahead of Saturday’s Citrus Bowl matchup

ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - Iowa held an open practice on Tuesday, and everyone had one question. Who would start the Citrus Bowl at quarterback?

Even though Spencer Petras started practice working with the first unit, Kirk Ferentz said no decision has been made on who will be the starting quarterback on Saturday.

“Probably at the end of the week,” Ferentz said. “We’re just watching the guys practice right now they’re both doing a good job and as I said we’re really pleased with both Alex and Spencer.”

“I don’t know how dramatically different they are,” Ferentz added “If it keeps our opponent on their toes a little bit that’s okay.”

Day time temperature was in the 80′s. It is supposed to be like that all week, including game day. But the players don’t think that will be a problem.

“It’s really good that we got here a week early,” sophomore quarterback Alex Padilla said. “Obviously it’s a lot different than back in Iowa it’s a lot more humidity and some more heart but as the practices go on over the days we get used to it.”

It hasn’t been all work for the Iowa players down in Orlando. They went to see world last night. They are headed to a Magic game Tuesday night and Universal Studios on Thursday.

“It’s a lot different than a normal game week cause you have all the events you kinda have to balance out having fun and getting off your feet and getting ready for the game,” Padilla said. “It helps having gone to bowl games before, helps just kind of balancing out over the course of this week.”

