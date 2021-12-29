Hawkeye fans, marching band bound for Orlando and the Citrus Bowl

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeye fans are bowl bound Wednesday, as charter flights take off from the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. They’ll be joined by the University of Iowa Marching Band has they head to sunny and warm Orlando, Florida.

Fans started to gather early this morning at the airport ahead of their flight. The charter flights were taking off around 8 a.m.

The Hawkeyes will play against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in the Citrus Bowl. The game airs on TV9 at noon.

