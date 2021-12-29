Show You Care
Hawkeye fans, marching band bound for Orlando and the Citrus Bowl

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeye fans are bowl bound Wednesday, as charter flights take off from the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. They’ll be joined by the University of Iowa Marching Band has they head to sunny and warm Orlando, Florida.

Fans started to gather early this morning at the airport ahead of their flight. The charter flights were taking off around 8 a.m.

The Hawkeyes will play against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in the Citrus Bowl. The game airs on TV9 at noon.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

