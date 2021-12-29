Show You Care
Former deputy gets settlement in paternal leave dispute

The sign outside of the LInn County Sheriff's Office in Cedar Rapids (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A former Linn County sheriff’s deputy and his lawyers will receive more than $500,000 to settle a lawsuit he filed alleging that other deputies belittled him for taking paternal leave.

Scott Becker sued the county and the sheriff’s office in federal court last year. He alleged he was harassed and discriminated against when he applied for paternal leave because other deputies didn’t want to cover his shifts while he was gone.

In the settlement, the county said it disputes Becker’s allegations. Sheriff Brian Gardner attributed the harassment to staffing issues because Becker’s colleagues were already working several 16-hour shifts every week.

