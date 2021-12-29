“Dubuque is home to me”: Mayor Roy Buol is stepping down

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - After a career in public service that has now spanned four decades, Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol is leaving office. For the last 16 years, Buol has served as mayor and that term comes to an end Friday.

“Dubuque is home to me,” said Buol, who says he’s looking forward to enjoying his home a lot more as he leaves behind the role of mayor after 15 years in the position.

Buol has held public office for 26 years. He first served in the Dubuque City Council for a decade before that.

“We accomplished a lot in those 16 years. I ran on kind of the tagline that the next five years would define the next 50 years for Dubuque and it’s come to be true.”

Buol points to the $220 million Bee Branch project, aimed at addressing flooding issues in the city’s North End. He also talks about how drivers benefit from the Southwest Arterial, and renovations to the Millwork District.

“We’ve been very successful and it’s because of the people, planning, and partnership. It’s the three P’s as we call them.”

But there are some parts o his list he still wants to happen for the city. One of those is to bring a minor league baseball team to Dubuque. He says it went to a referendum while he served at city council, but didn’t pass.

“You know, Dubuque has always been a baseball city. I grew up with the Dubuque Packers. I always thought baseball would’ve been a big plus for the city of Dubuque. That was an opportunity lost and we’ve tried many times since to get baseball in the port of Dubuque.”

Buol says he hopes people will remember him as a mayor who also tried to put sustainability, and diversity, equity, and inclusion as a focus.

When asked about what he hoped for his legacy as mayor, he said “I think a lot of that has happened over the last 16 years where anyone that comes here we’ll give them opportunities to improve their lives and become a functioning, vibrant part of the community.”

Buol has spent a lot of his last weeks as mayor facilitating the transition with mayor-elect Brad Cavanagh, who currently serves in the city council. Buol says he is confident Cavanagh will be the mayor Dubuque needs now.

“I told him, ‘When I’m out of office, I’m always available to ask questions’. I’m not going to approach him and say ‘You should be doing this or that’. He’s gonna do his own thing.”

Buol says leaving the job will be bittersweet, but he’s looking forward to traveling more and spending quality time with his wife and family.

