Convicted felon who shot at a group of teenagers sentenced to a decade in federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who unlawfully possessed a gun he fired at a group of teenagers and who had another individual buy guns for him less than a week later, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison on Wednesday.

24-year-old Dmontrey Rayshawn Redmond from Cedar Rapids, Iowa received the prison term after a guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm back in July.

Redmond exited a house on November 29th, 2020 and pointed a handgun toward a group of teenagers and fired in their direction. None of the teenagers were hit, but a parked car was struck.

Officers searched Redmond’s home and found a loaded handgun, as well as nine spent shell casings near the home that matched the rounds found in the handgun.

On December 4th, Redmond had Jamie Marie Grahm buy him two more handguns and a box of .40 caliber ammunition. Graham lied on the forms saying she was the purchaser of the guns when Redmond actually paid for them using a cash card that was in his name.

One of the guns was eventually given to individuals in Cedar Rapids, who left the gun loaded and unsecured inside their home, where their four-year-old child found and accidentally discharged the weapon, causing significant injuries to the head and chin.

Redmond has prior convictions for assault, disorderly conduct – fighting or violent behavior, possession of drugs, theft, providing false identification, robbery, reckless use of a firearm resulting in bodily injury, and trafficking in stolen weapons.

During the robbery, Redmond shot the victim of the robbery three times, once in the arm and twice in the legs.

Redmond was sentenced to 120 months imprisonment and must also serve a three-year term of supervised release of the prison term. He must also pay approximately $1,000 in restitution to the owner of the car she shot.

