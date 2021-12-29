Christmas village 20 years in the making means more this holiday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

Milia Masse’s Christmas village collection has been growing for over two decades.

All the items in her village have some connection to her family, friends and Cedar Rapids. The building that started off her hobby was Jack’s Diner. She bought it because Jack is her husband’s name.

The two have been married for 52 years. Jack suffered a major heart attack in June, and Masse said at one point he was 15 minutes from death.

He’s doing better now. She’s extremely grateful for his health. She couldn’t wait to put her village on display and celebrate her favorite holiday with him and the rest of her family.

“I thank God every single minute for my husband’s life because he’s my life too,” Masse said.

Masse plans to keep expanding her extensive collection and one day pass the village on to her kids and grandkids. One of her grandsons, who’s eight, has started collecting on his own after she inspired him.

