Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

CDC investigates, monitors nearly 90 cruise ships amid surge of COVID-19 cases

By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The cruise line industry is facing disruptions again due to an omicron-fueled surge of COVID-19.

Over the past week, at least four ships were turned away from ports of call or were prohibited from letting passengers disembark.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating or monitoring dozens of cruise ships for reported cases of COVID-19 on cruise lines including Disney, Carnival, Celebrity, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and several others.

The CDC is working with cruise ship operators in an effort to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission among crew members, passengers and port personnel.

The agency is keeping track of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 onboard cruise ships operating under the Conditional Sailing Order.

The CDC investigates if 0.10% or more passenger cases are reported, or one or more crew member tests positive with the virus.

According to the CDC, ship status is determined using data from the previous seven days, regardless of voyage dates.

The CDC keeps an updated list online of cruise ships operating or planning to operate in U.S. waters with their cruise ship color status.

“CDC acknowledges that it is not possible for cruising to be a zero-risk activity for spread of COVID-19,” the agency said on its website. “CDC recommends that people who are not fully vaccinated avoid travel on cruise ships, including river cruises, worldwide.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While snow totals are expected to be light to moderate, it’s important to remember that only...
Snow, mixed precipitation winding down by evening
A Wal-Mart employee lifted the cushion of Cunningham’s Wheelchair and saw a .357 caliber...
Felon arrested after possessing drugs and a gun inside a Cedar Rapids Wal-Mart
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Prosecutors: teens surveilled, ambushed Fairfield teacher
Property owners now have 24 hours to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice accumulations after...
Important changes to Cedar Rapids’ sidewalk snow clearing requirements this year

Latest News

Scientists are warning that the safeguards around the so-called "Doomsday Glacier" could...
Safeguards around ‘Doomsday Glacier’ could collapse within 5 years, scientists warn
Snow Forecast for December 29th
Light snow may make a mess of drive home Wednesday
COVID-19
Iowa child COVID hospitalizations up amid increased spread
AUDIO: Fauci shares New Year's Eve celebration advice
FILE - Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his...
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record