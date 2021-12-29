Armed California man stopped in Cass County; was on way to Washington D.C. to “kill those in positions of power”

CASS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 21st, a member of the Cass County Sheriff’s Department pulled over a man armed with an AR-15 style rifle, loaded magazines, boxes of armor, and body armor, who was on his way to Washington D.C. and the White House to kill people in positions of power.

Kuanchua Brillion Xiong was pulled by Sgt. Tyler Shiels over for driving aggressively, weaving in and out of traffic, and speeding on I-80.

Shiels saw that the vehicle the man was driving was very “lived in.” After speaking with the man about where he was heading, the man noted that he was fired from his job and that “he was traveling to see things because it is unknown how long he has here on earth.”

Xiong was asked if he had any hotel reservations in DC. He made a statement to the extent that getting a hotel would not be necessary. He then made a series of statements regarding his disapproval of the government and President Biden.

Due to the suspicion of criminal activity occurring, Shiels conducted a search of the vehicle where he found the AR-15, ammo, etc.

Additional officers arrived to assist and found money “earmarked” for Xiong’s funeral expenses. Xiong was transported to the Cass County sheriff’s office to speak more about his situation.

After speaking with Xiong, investigators learned he made a “hit list” of politicians and public figures he intended to kill, including Bill Clinton, Barrack Obama, Dr. Fauci, and Mark Zuckerberg.

Xiong has been charged with a federal criminal offense of making threats against a former president.

Xiong also stated that nothing would stop him from carrying out his plan and that he would immediately resume it after being released from custody.

