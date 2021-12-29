Show You Care
Another round of light snow possible Tuesday

By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fast, active weather pattern provides a couple of more chances for snow this week.

The first arrives in the afternoon on Wednesday, when an area of light snow overspreads the viewing area. It appears that a trace to as much as 2 inches of snow will be possible along and south of Highway 20, with many areas receiving the lighter end of that scale. However, some indication of a narrow band that would be more favored for that 2 inches, or even an isolated higher amount.

The nature of the snow will be lighter and fluffier than on Tuesday, due to colder temperatures in place. This should make for a generally less sloppy day, though use winter driving techniques if you’re driving across eastern Iowa during the afternoon and evening.

Expected snowfall on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
Expected snowfall on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.(KCRG)

A seasonal and quiet couple of days rounds out the workweek, before another storm system moves into the central U.S. Details on that storm are still to be worked out, but snow is once again possible on New Year’s Day, with colder temperatures to follow soon behind.

