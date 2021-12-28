Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Wintry mix moves into eastern Iowa Tuesday, several inches of snow possible

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Active weather is still on track to move into eastern Iowa Tuesday. A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow continues to look likely, and a winter weather advisory has been issued for the entire area for this incoming precipitation.

While snow totals are expected to be light to moderate, it’s important to remember that only small amounts of snow and ice can cause issues on area roads.

Be particularly mindful of this on Tuesday, as this is the first winter event for most areas. The precipitation will probably be out of here by mid-afternoon and when it’s all done a general 2-4″ snowfall is likely over northeast Iowa with less than that farther south toward Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.

Another system is still set to move into the area Wednesday afternoon and evening, which may bring additional light snow.

A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow continues to look likely, and a winter weather advisory...
A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow continues to look likely, and a winter weather advisory has been issued for eastern Iowa for this incoming precipitation on Tuesday.(KCRG)
A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow continues to look likely, and a winter weather advisory...
A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow continues to look likely, and a winter weather advisory has been issued for eastern Iowa for this incoming precipitation on Tuesday.(KCRG)
A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow continues to look likely, and a winter weather advisory...
A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow continues to look likely, and a winter weather advisory has been issued for eastern Iowa for this incoming precipitation on Tuesday.(KCRG)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident in rural Linn County
Bicyclist killed in rural Linn County identified
Dispute over lease creating confusion over Cedar Rapids golf course
A Winter Weather Advisory, in effect from morning until evening on Tuesday, December 28, 2021,...
Wintry mix expected Tuesday causing potentially slick roads
New home buyers struggle to purchase homes in current housing market
New home buyers struggle to purchase homes in current housing market
Iowa Hawkeyes logo
COVID Extends Iowa Women’s Basketball’s Holiday Break

Latest News

Mobile Clothing Closet hits the road, helping nearly 150 in first month of service
Mobile Clothing Closet hits the road helping people across Eastern Iowa
Mobile Clothing Closet hits the road, helping nearly 150 in first month of service
Mobile Clothing Closet hits the road, helping nearly 150 in first month of service
Dispute over lease creating confusion over Cedar Rapids golf course
Mother of world’s most premature twins hosts gala to raise money for NICU at UIHC where...
Mother of world’s most premature twins hosts gala to raise money for NICU at UIHC where daughters were born