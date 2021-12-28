Wintry mix moves into eastern Iowa Tuesday, several inches of snow possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Active weather is still on track to move into eastern Iowa Tuesday. A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow continues to look likely, and a winter weather advisory has been issued for the entire area for this incoming precipitation.

While snow totals are expected to be light to moderate, it’s important to remember that only small amounts of snow and ice can cause issues on area roads.

Be particularly mindful of this on Tuesday, as this is the first winter event for most areas. The precipitation will probably be out of here by mid-afternoon and when it’s all done a general 2-4″ snowfall is likely over northeast Iowa with less than that farther south toward Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.

Another system is still set to move into the area Wednesday afternoon and evening, which may bring additional light snow.

