University of Iowa names new volleyball head coach

The Iowa Board of Regents is meeting and set to vote on a plan to raise tuition at Iowa's three public universities this fall.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department on Tuesday named Jim Barnes as the new Hawkeye volleyball head coach.

Barnes becomes the 11th head coach in the history of the university’s volleyball program.

Barnes has 24 years of experience as a head coach, with a career record of 455-345 (.569), along with nine seasons of more than 20 wins and four postseason tournament appearances.

He previously spent six seasons as the head coach of Tulane’s volleyball program, from 2016-2021.

