University of Iowa names new volleyball head coach

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department on Tuesday named Jim Barnes as the new Hawkeye volleyball head coach.

Barnes becomes the 11th head coach in the history of the university’s volleyball program.

Barnes has 24 years of experience as a head coach, with a career record of 455-345 (.569), along with nine seasons of more than 20 wins and four postseason tournament appearances.

He previously spent six seasons as the head coach of Tulane’s volleyball program, from 2016-2021.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.