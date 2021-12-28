Show You Care
Traffic deaths in Iowa expected to surpass last year’s total

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of traffic deaths on Iowa’s roadways in 2021 is expected to surpass the total from 2020, according to the Iowa DOT.

It reports 341 deaths so far this year. That’s just two away from 2020′s mark of 343.

In 2020, the Iowa State Patrol formed the ‘Fatality Reduction Task Force’ to try and lower that number.

While there hasn’t been a noticeable change yet, troopers have picked up on some trends that cause crashes.

They say that includes drivers going too fast and driving with distractions.

Of the traffic deaths reported this year, 40 percent of those killed weren’t wearing their seatbelts.

Troopers are pushing for people to drive sober and safely ahead of the New Year this weekend.

