Student of the Month Trenton Rickels’ success in academics and activities inspired by family

WYOMING, Iowa (KCRG) - The hallways are filled with the accomplishments of Midland High School Senior Trenton Rickels, whether that’s from athletics or FFA competitions. He’s the Midland FFA Chapter President and says the group has taught him a lot about being a leader.

He’s also up for trying new things. Trenton went out for wrestling for the first time his senior year, and already accomplished what he set out to do.

“I’ve gotten one pin so far, and that’s my goal for the year,” he said.

He’s the class valedictorian, and takes classes at Kirkwood Community College. Stephanie Kaftan has taught for 17 years and says Trenton stands out.

“This is the reason I went into education, this is the kid that I know is going to make a difference,” she said.

He says it’s all part of his goal to become a radiologist. He’s been accepted to the University of Iowa.

“That is his ultimate way of giving back, of serving his community,” said Kaftan.

To help others. It’s an experience he is learning, volunteering at places like Animal Welfare Friends in Monticello, and at the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City.

“That was a really humbling experience, being there and knowing families are there with their sick children, and it was really nice to be able to give back to them and give them a meal and clean for them in their time of need,” Trenton said.

His girlfriend, the KCRG-TV9 October Student of the Month, inspires him.

“We’ve been pushing each other to do more and more and do better in school activities and outside of school,” Trenton said. Along with his family.

“My family is a big motivator for me, my mom and dad are always pushing me to do better and always supporting me in everything I do, so if I say I want to do something, they’re the first ones to be by my side and say you can do this,” Trenton said.

