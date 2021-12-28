State Historical Society celebrates Iowa’s 175th birthday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Tuesday marks Iowa’s 175-year anniversary of becoming a state.

In Des Moines, the State Historical Society of Iowa has an exhibition at the Iowa HIstorical Building to mark the occasion.

It’s called “Iowa’s People and Places.”

It covers history from Iowa even before it was a state, going back 13,000 years. It also covers recent history, including the pandemic.

People can even take a virtual tour of it.

Find more information here.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.