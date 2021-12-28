Show You Care
Linn County exhausts federal Emergency Rental Assistance Funds

Residents still in need of rent and utility assistance can apply to the Iowa Rent and Utility...
Residents still in need of rent and utility assistance can apply to the Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program (IRUAP) starting January 3rd, 2022.(Gray)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County has announced that all of the ERA 2 funds allocated to the County through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) have been obligated.

Linn County received funds through both the ERAP1 and ERAP2 programs. ERAP2 funds have more flexibility to them and can allow the allocation process to go much quicker. Linn County received $5.3 million from the ERAP2 program.

“The demand for this program was even greater than we originally anticipated. I am proud of all the efforts of the partners involved and that we were able to get as much assistance on the ground to local landlords and tenants as quickly as we did to address the negative economic impacts felt by Linn County residents as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Ashley Balius, Linn County Community Outreach & Assistance Director.

Residents still in need of rent and utility assistance can apply to the Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program (IRUAP) starting January 3rd, 2022. Recipients of the program may receive up to 12 months of assistance.

“We will continue to work with those in need to find the best possible assistance available to them and meet their needs. Since the start of the pandemic, Linn County has been working closely with our community partners and the State to do everything we can to help people and families in need, and we will continue this work,” said Balius.

Funding has helped nearly 1,500 Linn County households.

