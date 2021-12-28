Show You Care
Iowa DNR completes analysis of Iowa City drinking water

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has completed its analysis of Iowa CIty drinking water as part of the state’s PFAs (Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) action plan.

The plan involved testing for two different types of PFAs - Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and Perflurooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS). Health risks occur when the PFAs have a combined concentration of 70 ppt (parts per trillion). Iowa City tested with no detectable PFOA or PFOS.

“Our results are very low and not unexpected,” said Jonathan Durst, Water Superintendent. “The City will continue to work with the Iowa DNR to monitor PFAS and conduct additional on-site testing. We are committed to providing the highest quality drinking water to our community.”

The City did find a different PFA, Perfluorobutanoic Acid, detectable at 3 ppt. You can read the full results here.

