Iowa City police arrest man injured in Dec. 5 shooting incident
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a man injured in a shooting earlier this month in Iowa City.
Police arrested DeMarcus Robertson Ray after he was released from the hospital.
He is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and reckless use of a firearm.
Earlier this month, police arrested Darnell Martin and Mason Ward. They each also face a charge of reckless use of a firearm.
The shooting happened at the parking ramp of the Old Capitol Town Center on Dec. 5.
Officers there found Robertson Ray with a gunshot wound.
Court documents show he fired several shots at four people. And he also hit several vehicles and damaged property.
