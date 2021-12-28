Show You Care
Iowa City police arrest man injured in Dec. 5 shooting incident

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a man injured in a shooting earlier this month in Iowa City.

Police arrested DeMarcus Robertson Ray after he was released from the hospital.

He is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and reckless use of a firearm.

Earlier this month, police arrested Darnell Martin and Mason Ward. They each also face a charge of reckless use of a firearm.

The shooting happened at the parking ramp of the Old Capitol Town Center on Dec. 5.

Officers there found Robertson Ray with a gunshot wound.

Court documents show he fired several shots at four people. And he also hit several vehicles and damaged property.

