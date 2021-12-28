Iowa City Catholic Worker opens second home to help refugees seeking asylum

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa City Catholic Worker has opened up a second location to serve immigrants and refugees. The home is on South Johnson Street downtown.

”It’s incredible because we have already taken in another woman and her daughter and the Sycamore (Street) house pretty much is overflowing,” Maureen Vasile said, Donation Coordinator at Iowa City Catholic Worker.

The group closed on the 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom house known as the Burford House Inn on Monday. The home is larger than their first and is already welcoming refugees who are seeking asylum.

“When they come here, Catholic Worker is really good about helping people get established within the community, helping them get jobs and they all eventually just move out and have their own places,” Vasile explained.

Maria Esther Gonzalez came to the states from Nicaragua two months ago. She arrived in Iowa City on Monday, and will most likely be among the first to live in the new home.

”For me it means so much I don’t have words to thank people,” Gonzalez said through a translator.

She told us she’s never felt so much support in her life.

That’s something that’s very important to volunteers with Catholic Worker, like Iowa City West Senior Clare Loussaert.

”It’s really important to me that, like to protect refugees and try to help them. And it’s really important to me to do it in my own community,” Loussaert said.

The home has everything a family would need. There are places to sleep, places to eat, and places to spend time together. It’s something many will do there, while they adjust to a new beginning.

There was a good show of support at the house Tuesday morning to celebrate the opening of the new space, which meant a lot to Gonzalez.

“I see a lot of support from the community for this house and I’m very thankful to God,” she said.

