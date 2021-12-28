Important changes to Cedar Rapids’ sidewalk snow clearing requirements this year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Municipal Code was amended in July 2021 to provide new guidelines for property owners. Some of the rules and changes include:

Reduced Timeframe for snow clearance

Property owners now have 24 hours to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice accumulations after a storm ends; residents previously had 48 hours.

New civil citation and formal appeal process.

A city inspector may arrive as soon as 48 hours after a snow or ice storm, instead of 96 hours, if the City receives a report of sidewalks with lingering snow and ice. If the inspector determines that the sidewalk is out of compliance, a new $35 civil citation will be assessed. Previously, there was no citation fee during the inspection process. A citation notice will be affixed to the front door of the property. Residents can appeal the citation.

New language.

The ordinance specifies property owners must clear the entire width of abutting public sidewalks and pedestrian curb ramps.

The initial abatement fee is unchanged.

If a sidewalk is out of compliance upon inspection, a snow-removal crew will arrive the next day to clear the sidewalk. If the sidewalk remains out of compliance and the City needs to remove snow and/or ice, the initial abatement fee remains $313, subject to the scope of work performed. This is the same as previous years.

New volunteer program.

The City is piloting a snow-removal volunteer program this year called Snow Buddies. The program operates on a first-come, first-served basis. While the 2021 client application signup is closed at this time, we continue to solicit snow hero volunteers.

Residents who wish to report snow or ice accumulations 24 hours after a snow event may use My CR or contact the Solid Waste and Recycling Division directly at 319-286-5897 or Solid-Waste-Recycling@cedar-rapids.org.

