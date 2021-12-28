Felon arrested after possessing drugs and a gun inside a Cedar Rapids Wal-Mart

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A convicted felon who possessed a gun and drugs he intended to distribute inside a Wal-Mart, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Tuesday.

41-year-old Sylvester Cunningham received the prison term after a guilty verdict at a two-day trial back in July 2021. Cunningham was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing crack and powder cocaine with the intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Evidence at the trial showed that Cunningham, who was in a wheelchair, entered a Wal-Mart and transferred from his wheelchair into a Wal-Mart electric shopping car. A short time later, while looking for a lost cellphone, a Wal-Mart employee lifted the cushion of Cunningham’s Wheelchair and saw a .357 caliber revolver.

The employee rated an off-duty officer who was providing security for the store. The officer retrieved the gun. After officers learned that Cunningham was on federal supervised release for a prior gun charge, Cunningham was arrested.

While searching him as part of the arrest, officers located thirteen individual baggies of crack and powder cocaine concealed in his clothing.

