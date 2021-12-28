Dispute over lease creating confusion over Cedar Rapids golf course

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids Golf Course said it’s permanently shutting down on Facebook, but the woman owning the land said that’s not the case.

A dispute over the lease at St. Andrews Golf Course in Northeast Cedar Rapids between the owner and operator is creating confusion for members and employees after the course’s operator, Mike Hall, said he was locked out from the property. Vicky Hanus, who is part of St. Andrews Golf Course LLC, said she didn’t renew the operator’s lease but offered to let him stay on as a consultant.

Hanus said the course is open, but under new management. She said on the phone she plans to build a new clubhouse, but didn’t return text messages or our other phone calls about questions related to employees

Kyle Akers, who plays golf at St. Andrew, said he’s concerned about the staff he’s come to know as friends and family.

”Because there’s more to the game of golf, to me, than a new clubhouse or a fancy parking lot or the best simulators in the world,” he said. “It’s about the friendships.”

Hanus is a new owner. She said she has taken over the business from her father, whom she says recently just died.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.