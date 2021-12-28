Show You Care
City of Asbury declares a snow emergency

Vehicles will be towed if they are found parked on the wrong side of the street at the owner’s...
Vehicles will be towed if they are found parked on the wrong side of the street at the owner’s expense.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ASBURY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Asbury has declared a snow emergency effective until Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 at noon.

Residents are allowed to park on the odd side of the street on odd number calendar days and park on the even side of the street on even-numbered calendar days from 7:00 am till 7:00 pm.

Vehicles will be towed if they are found parked on the wrong side of the street at the owner’s expense.

Residents are encouraged to remove all vehicles from the street to help snow removal crews.

