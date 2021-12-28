Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Georgia girl, mother believed to be abducted by child’s father

An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz...
An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Gray News staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMMING, Ga. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they may have been taken against their will by Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez, 55. He has been identified as Rachel’s father.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz...
An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45. Authorities believe they were abducted by Alexis Zecena Lopez, 55.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Rachel, who was last seen Sunday evening, has black hair and brown eyes. Parada-Olivas is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She also has black hair and brown eyes. Zecena-Lopez is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials believe Zecena-Lopez may be traveling in a 2016 Black Ford Focus with Georgia license plate RVX9470.

Zecena-Lopez may be armed and should be considered dangerous. If you have any information on their whereabouts, immediately dial 911 or call the Cumming Police Department at 770-781-3087.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispute over lease creating confusion over Cedar Rapids golf course
Fatal accident in rural Linn County
Bicyclist killed in rural Linn County identified
A Winter Weather Advisory, in effect from morning until evening on Tuesday, December 28, 2021,...
Wintry mix expected Tuesday causing potentially slick roads
New home buyers struggle to purchase homes in current housing market
New home buyers struggle to purchase homes in current housing market
Iowa Hawkeyes logo
COVID Extends Iowa Women’s Basketball’s Holiday Break

Latest News

Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Citing COVID, judge prods Maxwell jury to work longer hours
A Michigan man surrenders more than 800 parakeets.
Michigan man surrenders more than 800 parakeets
Chad Isaak, 47, was sentenced to consecutive life terms for each of his four murder convictions.
North Dakota man convicted of killing 4 gets life in prison
FILE - This photo shows members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on...
White House, Jan. 6 committee agree to shield some documents
“This road has a 55 mph speed zone in ‘normal’ driving conditions,” the ISP wrote in the post....
Iowa State Patrol urges caution on potentially slick roadways after clocking driver at 111 mph