Wintry mix expected Tuesday causing potentially slick roads

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A storm system will bring a mix of rain, ice, and snow to most of eastern Iowa on Tuesday, according to forecasters, with some travel difficulties possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most areas along and north of U.S. Highway 30 on Tuesday. This is for the potential for slick roadways as precipitation falls.

A wintry mix should begin by late morning for most of eastern Iowa, generally from south to north. South of Interstate 80, expect all rain during this system, with a mix of rain, ice, and snow between Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 20. North of Highway 20, snow is likely for most of the event, but some freezing rain could mix in at the very end of the storm system later on Tuesday.

Snow accumulation could add up to a trace to 2 inches between the Interstate 80 corridor and Highway 20. Amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely along and north of Highway 20, with isolated higher amounts possible.

Expected snowfall amounts in eastern Iowa for Tuesday, December 28, 2021. (KCRG)

“This system presents the first set of challenging travel conditions for a wide area of eastern Iowa this season,” KCRG-TV9 Meteorologist Corey Thompson said. “We’ve been fairly lucky so far, so it’s time to remember your safe winter driving skills.”

Thompson recommended slowing down and giving extra space between you and the car in front of you while driving in areas seeing wintry precipitation on Tuesday. He also said to plan on a slightly longer commute, especially if your drive is later in the morning.

Additional chances for snowfall are in the forecast this week, according to the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team. Light snow is possible later in the afternoon on Wednesday, with a more significant storm system possible toward New Year’s Day.

