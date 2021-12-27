UNI men’s basketball cancels Wartburg game due to COVID
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa has announced that their men’s basketball game against the Wartburg Knights has been canceled.
The Wartburg men’s team is unable to participate due to a limited number of players available for the game as a result of COVID-related issues.
The Panthers will now be set to open the home Missouri Valley Conference season with the University of Evansville on January 2nd. Tip-Off is scheduled at 1:00 pm.
For ticket information on the UNI men’s basketball team, you can click the link here.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.