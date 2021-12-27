Show You Care
UNI men’s basketball cancels Wartburg game due to COVID

The Panthers will now be set to open the home Missouri Valley Conference season with the...
The Panthers will now be set to open the home Missouri Valley Conference season with the University of Evansville on January 2nd.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa has announced that their men’s basketball game against the Wartburg Knights has been canceled.

The Wartburg men’s team is unable to participate due to a limited number of players available for the game as a result of COVID-related issues.

The Panthers will now be set to open the home Missouri Valley Conference season with the University of Evansville on January 2nd. Tip-Off is scheduled at 1:00 pm.

For ticket information on the UNI men’s basketball team, you can click the link here.

