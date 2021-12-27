Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Study finds Legos are better investment than gold

Study finds collectible toys are a better investment than gold, stocks or bonds.
Study finds collectible toys are a better investment than gold, stocks or bonds.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you ever thought about investing in discontinued Lego sets, then it might be the way to go for a lot of cash!

Researchers at a Russian university checked out the rate of return when it came to collecting toys and they found high value collectibles proved to be a better investment than gold, art or financial securities.

They noted retired Lego sets that were sold on secondary markets saw prices rises close to 11% annually.

That is currently faster than the rates for gold, stocks and bonds.

According to researchers, those who invest in Legos long-term can yield positive returns two to three years after retirement.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident in rural Linn County
Bicyclist killed in rural Linn County identified
Fatal accident in rural Linn County
Bicyclist killed in rural Linn County
Iowa Boy finds $100, spends it to buy gifts for needy kids
New home buyers struggle to purchase homes in current housing market
New home buyers struggle to purchase homes in current housing market
UnityPoint workers plea for people to get vaccinated
UnityPoint workers ‘exhausted’; plead for people to get vaccinated in emotional video

Latest News

The Panthers will now be set to open the home Missouri Valley Conference season with the...
UNI men’s basketball cancels Wartburg game due to COVID
Classroom
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
The City of Iowa City is sending a reminder to those celebrating the new year that using...
Iowa City sends reminder - using personal fireworks within city limits is a hefty fine
A man wearing face masks with a mustache attached, walks down Regents Street in London,...
Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year’s celebrations
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible