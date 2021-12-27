Slick roads likely for many on Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A busier week ahead is expected as multiple rounds of wintry precipitation are possible.

The first arrives toward mid-morning on Tuesday, bringing a mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain across the area. The most likely area to see icing potential is between Highway 30 and Highway 20, with more snow likely north of that. South of I-80, precipitation will mostly or all be rain. 2 to 4 inches is possible north of Highway 20, with a corridor of a trace to 2 inches between Interstate 80 to Highway 20.

Another round of light snow is possible late Wednesday, with a potentially more substantial storm poised for the beginning of the New Year. Temperatures also turn much colder during that time.

