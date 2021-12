CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Cedar Rapids Kernels announcer Dale Brodt passed Christmas weekend. He was with the Kernels for 25 years.

TV9′s John Campbell featured Brodt in 2007.

Brodt worked 1,700 games before stepping away from the mic after the 2011 season. He was also a reporter at TV9 during the 1970′'s and 1980′s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.